Judge to rule if Vancouver festival attack suspect is fit for murder trial

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025.

A judge is expected to decide today whether the suspect in Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival attack that killed 11 people is fit to stand trial.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo is accused of driving an SUV through a crowded street on April 26 and faces 11 counts of second-degree murder.

Two forensic psychiatrists were called as expert witnesses in the fitness hearing in July, before legal arguments from defence lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly.

A publication ban has prevented evidence at the fitness hearing being reported, although it does not cover the outcome.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press is challenging the publication ban, and Judge Reginald P. Harris is also expected to rule on that application today.

The attack that Mayor Ken Sim called "the darkest day in the history of Vancouver" sparked a safety review of public events in the city.

The resulting report, which was released last week, said planning for the Lapu Lapu Day festival in East Vancouver followed the required protocols, including an assessment that determined the risk was low for a major public safety incident.