A Michelin Guide-endorsed Vancouver Thai spot is opening a second restaurant

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Charm Thai Eatery by Zab Bite is renovating the space at 3293 W 4th Ave in Kitsilano and hopes to have their new restaurant open before the end of 2025.

Just as the tides go in and out, Vancouver's beach-side community of Kitsilano will soon see more changes at an address that has worn a few identities in recent years.

But this change-up for 3293 W 4th Ave could be its most exciting yet, as the team behind buzzy Michelin Guide-endorsed Thai restaurant Zab Bite will be opening its second concept there.

Called Charm Thai Eatery by Zab Bite, the new project is an upscale casual restaurant with an emphasis on "authentic Thai Flavours," and warm hospitality.

What will be on the menu at Charm?

"The menu will showcase signature dishes from across Thailand, prepared with fresh ingredients and thoughtful presentation," a representative for Charm Thai Eatery by Zab Bite tells V.I.A. by email.

Reflecting the traditional Thai style of eating, dishes at Charm will be in portions meant to share, whether diners be at the table for a friends' night out or a special meal.

Alongside the food, Charm will feature "a beverage program that includes a curated wine selection, chosen to pair naturally with the bold, layered flavours of Thai cuisine," the restaurant rep described, adding that the restaurant will also have "a range of cocktails that reflect the vibrancy and spirit of Thai dining," starting on a smaller scale at first before expanding with time as the restaurant gets settled.

The name "Charm" holds meaning in both English and Thai.

"In Thai, Charm (ชาม) means “bowl” — a vessel for food that symbolizes the way Thai meals are traditionally shared and the hospitality we wish to bring to every table. In English, the word reflects the warmth and welcoming atmosphere we want our guests to experience," explains the restaurant.

Original Zab Bite known for great food, warm hospitality

Those who know the original Zab Bite will understand how well the restaurant operators know how to create a welcoming dining experience.

With its focus on the cuisine of Thailand's E-Sarn region, Zab Bite opened in the fall of 2023 at 4197 Fraser St and quickly became a big draw. The following year, the casual, friendly, and popular spot was added to the Michelin Guide's list of "Recommended" Vancouver restaurants.

Over in Kits, renovations are already underway. Charm Thai Eatery by Zab Bite will feature "a warm, modern design with details inspired by Thai culture."

The previous occupant was Persian restaurant Suren, which launched its muddled pub grub meets Middle East menu there last summer. Suren did not last long there, folding before the end of 2024.

Before Suren's Kits Bar & Grill concept slid in for a spell, the space was home to several other restaurants: Castaway, The Blenheim, Displace, Nevermind, Fogg, N' Suds, and Steer and Stein.

Charm Thai Eatery by Zab Bite plans to launch in Kitsilano by the end of this year.