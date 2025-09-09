Metro, Delta trying to remove Burns Bog pine seedlings

Photo: Metro Vancouver Delta and Metro Vancouver have been experimenting with tree seedling removal. In the areas burned by large fires in 2005 and 2016, extensive tree seedling establishment has taken place. Metro Vancouver report

A pine seedling removal program at the Burns Bog Ecological Conservancy Area is among more than 40 Metro Vancouver restoration projects that are planned across the regional parks system.

These projects include stream daylighting and maintaining wetland habitats, removal of invasive species, improving forest resilience, improving habitat diversity, restoring disturbed areas, buffer plantings, creating wildflower meadows, as well as restoring forested and riparian areas, a Metro report explains.

“This work improves the health of regional parks ecosystems contributing to improved regional resilience and provides opportunities for residents to engage in environmental stewardship, deepening their connection with nature,” the report notes.

After a 2016 fire that burned approximately 40 hectares of the conservancy area, surveys indicated that the area was on track to develop yet another dense stand of pine trees, according to the regional district.

“In the early stages of growth these new seedlings are easier to remove by hand to prevent the dense pine stand from re-establishing, thereby contributing to conditions that may support a healthy raised bog community,” the report adds.

According to the City of Delta, “Dense forests are detrimental to Burns Bog because trees capture and use more water than typical bog plants. To address this, Metro Vancouver is working to remove tree seedlings in high priority areas before they can establish into a mature forest. This, along with ditch blocking, will encourage the restoration of bog plant communities in disturbed areas.”

This year will be the fourth year of clearing and will include work with contractors in cooperation with Delta as a part of their interface fire management plan as well as with volunteers working with regional parks staff, the Metro report notes.

In 2024, 32 restoration projects in 17 regional parks were completed by staff, contractors, and volunteers. They collectively removed 19,099 kg of invasive species and added 11,745 native plants to regional parks.