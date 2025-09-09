Vancouver cracks North America’s top 10 tech talent cities, according to new rankings

Photo: Unsplash Vancouver is a heavy hitter in tech and AI despite having the continent's 12th-largest tech talent pool, says CBRE Ltd

Vancouver ranks among the top 10 friendliest cities in North America for tech workers and employers based on its labour market conditions, costs and quality, says a new report by CBRE Ltd.

Vancouver’s competitive advantages and appeal propelled it to CBRE’s top 10 after scoring 11th last year, said CBRE’s Scoring Tech Talent report released Tuesday.

The report said Vancouver has the 12th largest tech talent pool in North America with 125,100 skilled workers, a 5.2-per-cent increase from 2021 to 2024, said the commercial real estate firm.

But the city punches above its weight.

Vancouver has the third-highest “tech talent concentration” behind the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle at 52.4 per cent. This means more than half of the city’s tech workers are in the tech industry rather than non-tech industries like government, finance, insurance and real estate—something that can drive innovation, CBRE said.

These tech workers earned an average annual wage of US$80,339 in 2023, leading all other Canadian markets, said the report. Vancouver also leads North America in its concentration of software engineers in the tech industry, as well as its population growth of those in their ’20s and ’30s, another tailwind for innovation according to CBRE.

Vancouver also comes ties the Waterloo region for first in North America in terms of the value it offers to tech employers, as measured by average annual salary versus labour quality. This is due in part to exchange rates, CBRE said.

Vancouver leads the nation in its concentration of AI-specialty talent. It is also the second most diverse city behind Calgary for tech workers who identify with underrepresented ethnic groups, CBRE said.

There are an estimated 8,300 AI-focused tech workers in Vancouver as of June 2025, based on the number of LinkedIn members who self-reported their occupation as tech talent with AI and machine-learning skills, CBRE said.

The report said exponential growth of the AI industry will boost economic and real estate activity in major tech markets like Vancouver. “AI is rapidly becoming a catalyst for growth, driving new tech talent hiring and office space demand,” said the Sept. 9 report.