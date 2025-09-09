Bar and restaurant inside YVR getting new name, more seats

Photo: Rendering courtesy YVR Airport. Stanley Park Brewing’s Taphouse at YVR. The restaurant space will get a new identity and more capacity soon.

A taphouse inside Vancouver International Airport is being converted to a new bar with more than 200 seats.

Stanley Park Taphouse has had an outpost in YVR since 2006, and recently, an application has been submitted by Host International of Canada to the City of Richmond to add more seating for its new concept.

The company confirmed the taphouse, located past security near gate B13 in the domestic terminal building, is in the process of being converted into Hangar 49 Tap and Tavern.

The restaurant and bar have an occupancy of 170 and will be adding 40 more seats for a total of 210 seats.

Its liquor service hours will stay the same from Monday through Sunday, 5 a.m. to midnight.

City staff stated in a report that the applicant had already received approval from YVR for structural changes and to increase its occupancy.

Richmond city council approved the application on Sept. 8.

While the renovations take place, Stanley Park Taphouse is operating at a 70-person capacity until Hangar 49 opens.

Host International said they are looking at opening this fall, subject to final inspection by Vancouver Coastal Health.