West Vancouver council upholds demolition order for unpermitted structure

Photo: Google A satellite image shows the unpermitted secondary structure built next to the home at 1145 Chartwell Crescent in West Vancouver.

An order to demolish an unpermitted structure built beside a home in the British Properties has not been overturned, despite a plea from the property owners.

West Vancouver council voted unanimously on Monday to uphold a remedial action requirement to have the structure on Chartwell Crescent torn down.

The order was first made by council at a July 21 meeting, when the homeowners were given 60 days to demo the approximately 1,500-square-foot accessory building on their land, which was built without any permits and in contravention of various bylaws.

Municipal staff first became aware of the building in May 2024 after a complaint from the public, according to council documents.

As no inspections had been done during construction, staff said the unlawful construction of the structure could conceal defects, and therefore posed a safety risk.

In June 2024, district staff sent the homeowners a letter, stating that the structure was within the watercourse protection area of Brothers Creek – a violation of district bylaw. If the new structure was within the five-metre setback from the top of the bank, the structure must be removed and the riparian area restored, staff said.

In August 2024, the owners hired a consultant to complete a remediation plan to restore the protected area. But no progress to carry out any steps in the plan have been made since then. The owners also faced $14,800 in fines, although only $500 has been paid, staff said.

While no one representing the homeowners was present at the July 21 meeting, they contacted the district on Aug. 20, seeking reconsideration of council’s decision.

Homeowners ask for more time to come into compliance

At Monday’s meeting, one of the home’s four listed owners, Kamran Gerami, addressed council along with the homeowners’ lawyer, Nathalie Baker.

Things that contravene bylaws happen all the time, Baker said.

“Just because someone didn’t obtain a permit … doesn’t automatically mean it’s in a hazardous condition,” she said.

Baker added that the district has changed its building bylaw since her clients were first notified of the non-compliance. She argued the prime contractor is jointly responsible for all the work that’s undertaken, and that the district can grant retroactive approvals for unpermitted work at double the fee, to a maximum of $10,000.

Gerami also addressed council directly, stating that his family has worked extremely hard since immigrating to Canada more than 35 years ago.

Gerami blamed the contractor for the unpermitted work.

“We wouldn’t have spent this much money if we knew that the builder wasn’t getting permits for us. He said he would get us permits,” Gerami said. The owners are currently suing the former contractor.

In response, staff maintained that under the Community Charter, buildings constructed without permits are considered to be in hazardous condition. Further evidence is not required to justify the demolition order, staff said.

Still, Baker asked that her clients be given more time to apply for permits and work with staff to come into compliance.

But Mayor Mark Sager said he was a bit confused, because staff had sent the letter in June 2024 informing the homeowners of the non-compliant building.

“That’s a year they’ve had to apply for a permit or try and rectify it,” he said.

“[The letter] says no new development is permitted within five meters at the top of bank,” Sager said. “The survey identifies if the structure is located within a five-metre setback at the top of the bank, and/or below the top of bank, it would not comply and it would need to be removed.”