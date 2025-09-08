B.C. police identify remains in Maple Ridge home as missing woman Jessica Cunningham

Photo: The Canadian Press Jessica Cunningham, a missing 43-year-old female from Maple Ridge, B.C., is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Ridge Meadows RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

Homicide investigators say human remains that were found at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., last month have been identified as those of Jessica Cunningham, who was reported missing in July.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Monday police were still trying to understand what led to Cunningham's death.

The remains were found on Aug. 26 after police descended on the home in Gillis Place where Cunningham, 43, lived with Mylie Barron.

Barron was charged the next day with indignity to human remains.

When police announced the charge against Barron, they said he had been in an intimate relationship with Cunningham, but it was too early to say if her disappearance involved intimate partner violence.

Police previously said criminality was suspected in Cunningham's disappearance.

“Investigators continue to work to understand the circumstances that led to Jessica’s death,” Dhesi said in Monday's statement announcing the identification of the remains.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones.”

Court records show Barron is due in Port Coquitlam court on Sept. 26 for a bail hearing, and that interim bail was denied at his previous appearance.

It says a publication ban has been imposed on evidence at the next hearing.

Barron 's Facebook profile includes a photograph of Cunningham and a youth.