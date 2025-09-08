‘No major decline’ in Vancouver’s short-term rental market, despite $1K fee

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Vancouver city council’s move to increase the annual licence fee for short-term rental operators from $109 to $1,000 in 2024 has not triggered a significant decrease in applications for licences.

Vancouver city council’s decision to increase the annual licence fee from $109 to $1,000 for operators of short-term rentals (STR) has not triggered a significant decrease in the number of applications from people listing residences on home-sharing platforms.

Council approved the increase in 2023, with the $1,000 fee effective January 2024. A licence now costs $1,060 and requires first-time licence holders to also pay a $74 application fee.

Data provided to BIV from the city’s communications department shows 3,670 STR licences were issued in 2023 (before the fee increase) and 3,274 in 2024 (after the fee increase).

As of Aug. 29, a total of 3,124 licences were issued in 2025.

“As the above data shows, the number of STR licences issued has remained consistent in the past three years, with only a slight drop in 2024,” the city said in an email. “This indicates that the increase in the STR licence fee did not lead to a major decline in the number of STR licences issued.”

Added the city: “A significant portion of licences issued each year are renewals of existing licences. The small decline in the number of licences issued after the fee increase indicates that the fee increase was not a deterrent to most licence holders to continue operating their STR.”

'Strengthen enforcement efforts'

City council approved the $1,000 fee after ABC Vancouver Coun. Lenny Zhou successfully argued an increase was warranted. At the time, Kelowna was charging $345, Squamish $500 and Nelson ranged from $200 to $800.

Vancouver’s short-term rental licence program has operated since 2018.

Since then to July 2025, the city has collected $8.3 million in STR business licence fees.

“The fees collected from short-term rental business licences are allocated toward the operating costs of the short-term rentals program,” the city said. “Additional revenue above program costs contributes to the city’s general operating budget to help balance the budget and fund city services that benefit businesses.”

The program—and the bylaw that governs it—were designed to allow a homeowner or tenant to earn extra income, but to also forbid people from turning residences into full-time short-term rental accommodation.

The ongoing concern from the city is that short-term rentals can disrupt the long-term rental market, which has a low vacancy rate, and make it difficult for people searching for a place to live.

Zhou said in a text exchange last the increase from $109 to $1,000 for a licence was not intended to reduce the number of STR licences in Vancouver.

“Our concern is that we don’t want to see illegal STR units operate underground without licences,” he said. “The adjustment is meant to strengthen enforcement efforts by investing new analytics, hiring enforcement officers and doing public education.”

Zhou planned to meet last week with the team that oversees short-term rentals to get an update on the program. To date, there have been approximately 27,400 licences issued since 2018.

Provincial legislation

The provincial government has updated its STR legislation, but the city said its own regulations, in many instances, are aligned with or stricter than those created by the province.

For example, STR licences cannot be issued for vacant secondary suites or accessory dwelling units in Vancouver, which differs from the provincial legislation that allows homeowners to use them as short-term rentals.

“The provincial legislation has not impacted the city’s rules significantly,” the city said. “The only notable change is the city updated their STR policy by extending the STR term definition from a ‘period of less than 30 days’ to a ‘period of less than 90 days’ to align with the province’s STR regulations.”

The city previously told BIV that short-term rental operators will often list a property on multiple platforms, but only require one licence. So the number of licences issued will not match up with total listings.

“An STR operator can also use one licence and list multiple rooms in the same unit, but can only accept one booking at a time,” the city said.

“It’s important to note that some online listings may fall out of the city’s STR regulations, and these operators may choose to list online without a business licence or use ‘exempt’ in the [application form for a business licence].”

Some of those listings include rentals that are longer than 90 days, hotels, and bed and breakfasts.

Listings outside of the city include those on University Endowment Lands, at the University of B.C. and on the reserve lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.

2,015 licences suspended

Some more data about Vancouver’s STR program:

• To date, there have been approximately 2,015 licences suspended. There are various reasons that could result in licence suspension, generally most involve non-compliance of STR regulations.

“The first step the city takes to encourage compliance is through education and awareness building—licence suspension is typically the last resort when all opportunities to support compliance are exhausted,” the city said.

• As of Aug. 28, 2025, a total of 2,648 violation tickets were issued to people operating a short-term rental without a licence.

• A total 217 listings have been referred to prosecution; listings are referred to prosecution for operating without a business licence.

Since April 2018, there have been 809 bylaw violation notices paid, and in 52 cases, operators either pleaded guilty or were found guilty in court. The city said the figures represent the numbers of tickets paid and court cases, not the number of people.