Vancouver festival attack fund to become endowment for Filipino community

Photo: The Canadian Press People carry the Philippine national flag during a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack victims, in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A fund that raised $2 million for victims and families after the Lapu Lapu Festival attack that killed 11 people in Vancouver will be converted into a long-term endowment for the Filipino community.

Advocacy group Filipino BC says the Vancouver Foundation will establish the Kapwa Strong Fund as a long-term endowment to provide "support for the Filipino community for generations to come."

It says in a statement that after the April tragedy, United Way BC provided a "trusted and accountable space" for donations that have so far supported more than 40 charities and community initiatives.

It says the Vancouver Foundation will now help transition the fund so it has a lasting impact by supporting both urgent projects and "addressing the root causes of systemic issues."

RJ Aquino, board chair of Filipino BC, says the endowment will continue to fund Filipino BC's programs, services, and operations, as it leads recovery and "community-strengthening initiatives" in the wake of the attack.

United Way president and CEO Michael McKnight says in the statement that the group was "honoured to be trusted" to play its role in the fundraising.

"We have been especially touched and humbled throughout this campaign by the support of our partners, donors, and community fundraisers who united to help those in need," he said.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo is accused of driving an SUV through a street crowded with festival patrons on April 26 and he faces 11 counts of second-degree murder.