Surrey woman sues Qatar Airways, alleges she got cholera on plane

Shafika Mohamed Shakir, who lives in Surrey B.C., is suing Qatar Airways for damages after she claims she caught cholera from an exposure to that disease aboard a September 2023 flight home from the Middle East.

Cholera can be a deadly disease.

Shakir alleged that on Sept. 7, 2023, she left Erbil, Iraq, and flew on Qatar Airways to Doha, Qatar, and then on that airline to San Francisco before flying on to Vancouver.

"The plaintiff was exposed to cholera and/or consumed cholera infected food or water," Shakir wrote in her lawsuit filed in BC Supreme Court on Aug. 12. "The incident caused the plaintiff to suffer injuries, loss and expenses."

Injuries that Shakir alleges she sustained included hypovolemic shock and anxiety.

"These injuries have caused and continue to cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of housekeeping capacity, permanent physical disability, loss of physical, mental and emotional health, and loss of earnings, past and prospective," she wrote.

She also alleged that she had to spend money on medical treatment.

"The plaintiff continues to undergo medical care and treatment and to incur loss and expense particulars of which will be delivered at trial," the lawsuit said.

She claimed that Qatar Airways was negligent and potentially breached a duty to Shakir because its "servants, employees, agents and/or contractors" failed to properly inspect the aircraft for hazards that could pose her danger.

Those agents of Qatar Airways also failed to "take reasonable care to ensure that the plaintiff would be safe while on the aircraft," the lawsuit said.

The airline or its agents also failed to adequately warn the plaintiff of hazards, to remedy hazards or to take adequate measures, whether by way of examination, inspection, test or otherwise ensure that the aircraft was in a reasonably safe condition, she alleged.

The airline also did not adequately train its employees on safety procedures, she claimed.

BIV emailed Qatar Airways on Aug. 19, provided a copy of the lawsuit and asked for a response. The airline sent back an autoreply message to confirm receipt and to say that the email account was for media enquiries only. No one from Qatar Airways followed up on BIV's email.

The airline had also not filed a response to the notice of civil claim by press time.