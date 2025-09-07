Man convicted in 2 gang killings arrested in Qatar, 3 years after escape from BC jail

Photo: RCMP Rabih (Robby) Alkhalil

A man convicted in two separate gang killings who escaped from a Lower Mainland jail in 2022 has been arrested in Qatar.

According to reporting by the Vancouver Sun, Rabih (Robby) Alkhalil was arrested in the Middle East more than three years after he escaped from Port Coquitlam's North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

While police have yet to confirm the arrest, the RCMP announced Sunday morning that it will be holding a press conference in Vancouver on Monday “detailing updates into the Rabih Alkhalil escape investigation.”

Alkhalil's escape from the jail on July 21, 2022 was aided by two men who were posing as contractors at the jail.

A month after Alkhalil escaped from the jail, a Vancouver jury convicted him in absentia of first-degree murder for his role in the killing of gang rival Sandip Duhre in 2012. Duhre was killed in a busy restaurant in Vancouver's Sheraton Wall Centre.

Photo: RCMP Two men who posed as contractors helped Alkhalil escape from jail in 2022.

Alkhalil was already serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2012 Toronto murder of gangster Johnny Raposo.

Last year, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Be On The Look Out Program teamed up to offer a $100,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of Alkhalil.

“He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime,” the Be On The Look Out website said. “An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for him.

"Alkhalil is known to use fake identity documents and passports.”

Additional information about the search for Alkhalil and his capture is expected to be disclosed during Monday's press conference.