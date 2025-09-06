Suspected double homicide in Vancouver, two others seriously injured

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Police in Vancouver say two people have been killed in a suspected double homicide while two others are seriously injured.

They say officers responded Friday afternoon to reports of a stabbing at a residential building near the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station on the city's east side.

Police say officers found two people dead inside an apartment. They say two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.