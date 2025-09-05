B.C. judge dismisses $9M lawsuit over gate arm crash near George Massey Tunnel

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a case against Mainroad Lower Mainland after a driver sued for $9 million in damages when a mechanical gate arm struck his windshield near the George Massey Tunnel in Richmond.

In a July 30 decision, Justice David Masuhara ruled the plaintiff, Bradley Gordica, failed to prove Mainroad was responsible for the incident, which was described as a "freak" occurrence by Mainroad.

Masuhara also found Gordica could not prove the accident caused or contributed to his inability to keep working.

The accident happened on Dec. 18, 2019, shortly before 9 p.m., when the mechanical arm at one of the gates used to control counterflow traffic had "struck and shattered" the windshield of his car.

Gordica was driving southbound on Highway 99, just north of the George Massey Tunnel near the Steveston Highway overpass, when it happened.

Although the gate arm hit the car, it did not strike Gordica, and the vehicle came to a stop, according to a summary of Masuhara's ruling.

At the time, the counterflow lane was still open to traffic.

An hour earlier, a member of the public reported another gate, 65 metres north, was "down" in the fast lane and was interfering with traffic.

A Mainroad maintenance worker, identified as Mr. Perra, tied the gate back, read the summary.

Gordica claimed Mainroad was negligent in not taking enough steps to keep the gate from hitting his car. He sought $9,005,892 in damages, mostly for lost income and pension.

He said he suffered a concussion and soft tissue injuries to his neck, shoulders and back, leaving him with chronic pain.

He also argued that the gate arm was "broken by easterly winds, causing it to swing into the lane" where he was driving.

Because of the accident, Gordica said he had to stop working and give up his position as an equity partner at Deloitte, where he worked as an international tax accountant.

Mainroad and Perra denied liability and argued the incident was a "freak" occurrence.

They also argued that Gordica may have had "pre-existing conditions" before the accident that affected his work, for which evidence was provided during the case.

"I have found the plaintiff’s conditions that led him to discontinue working were due more likely to his pre-existing conditions," said Masuhara in his ruling.

"As a result, the impacts on much of his claim in relation to the factors above, such as the impact on his mental abilities, loss of lifestyle, and emotional suffering, are not related to the injuries from the accident," the judge wrote.

"I am not able to find that Mr. Perra failed to maintain the roads at the GMT to the standard of a reasonable state of repair. While Mr. Gordica played no role in causing the accident, and what he experienced is most unfortunate, I am unable to find liability against Mainroad."