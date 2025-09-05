Police say shots fired in Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood linked to extortion case

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., say they believe an early morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood is linked to "an ongoing extortion investigation."

Police say the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m., when officers responded to reports in the 14300 block of 28 Avenue, in a tree-lined neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes on large lots.

Investigators say they found several shell casings upon arrival, but no homes in the area have been damaged and no one was injured.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the shooting are asked to contact investigators immediately.

Police in the area have been investigating extortion targeting the South Asian business community, with some cases being linked to the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Politicians including Premier David Eby and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have urged Ottawa to designate the gang as a terrorist entity.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said in July it received more than 70 extortion-related tips in an 18-month period.