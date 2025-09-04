'We are devastated by this loss': Treasured artifact stolen from BC Sports Hall of Fame

Photo: BC Sports Hall of Fame The BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver is hoping the public can help them find a missing artifact and the person who stole it. It is the racing helmet worn by legendary Indy Car driver Greg Moore during his 1998 victory at the Rio 400 in Brazil.

One of the coolest places in Vancouver for sports and history fans to go to see rare and significant memorabilia is appealing to the public in the case of a stolen object from its holdings.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame, located at BC Place, says that someone helped themselves to "a priceless piece of Canadian motorsport history."

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, staff noted that a racing helmet worn by legendary Indy Car driver and Maple Ridge native Greg Moore during his 1998 victory at the Rio 400 in Brazil was missing.

The helmet was displayed on a mannequin set up next to Moore's Indy Car, which happens to be one of the biggest (and most valuable) pieces in the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

The Greg Moore Gallery was literally built around this 1997 Player’s Forsythe Racing Indy car after it was wheeled into the bare space while under construction in 2006.

An iconic piece of the museum's motorsport collection, the helmet was permanently loaned to the BC Sports Hall of Fame by Moore's parents, Ric and Donna.

While the helmet carries significant monetary value, given its historical rarity, as Moore passed away at just 24 years old, it holds an even deeper significance for the Moore family as a cherished reminder of Greg’s life and legacy, notes a release about the theft.

“That helmet is a part of Greg that we’ll never get back,” said Ric Moore, Greg’s father. “It’s not just racing gear, it’s a symbol of who he was, the joy he brought to people, and the dreams he chased. Please, if anyone knows where it is, help bring it home. Not just for us, but for everyone who loved Greg and what he stood for.”

“This helmet isn’t just a valuable artifact, it’s a deeply personal and irreplaceable piece of Canadian sports history,” said Jason Beck.

Beck, whose name may be familiar to V.I.A. readers as the voice of our ongoing series highlighting the oddities and one-of-a-kind treasures in the BC Sports Hall of Fame's extensive collection, is the venue's curator.

"[The helmet] represents one of Greg Moore’s greatest triumphs and is a lasting symbol of his legacy," Beck explained. "We are devastated by this loss and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Have you seen this item or suspect?

The stolen artifact is a distinctive helmet with Player's Racing Team and Mercedes logos on the forehead. It is decorated with blue and gold checkers, a red and yellow lightning bolt motif, and a peacock feather-inspired design.

The suspect was a man wearing a black hat, black pants, blue shirt, grey jacket, white shoes, and carrying a burgundy sports bag.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department or the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

With a file from Jason Beck