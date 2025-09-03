Hikers smash Guinness World Record at Cypress Mountain

Photo: Neal Lally Hikers start their trek at Cypress Mountain Resort on Saturday, Aug. 30 to help break the Guinness World Record for the “most people hiking simultaneously.”

High traffic on the trails is typically a source of annoyance for hikers on the North Shore, but it was a different story over the weekend as a steady stream of trekkers tromped their way into the Guinness Book of World Records.

A whopping 1,566 people hiked a trail near Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver Saturday, setting the new Guinness World Record for the “most people hiking simultaneously.”

This breaks the previous record of 815 hikers moving together in Kurdistan, Iraq in 2023.

The record-breaking event was held to celebrate the Canadian launch of Kathmandu, an outdoor brand based in New Zealand.

“Kathmandu truly believes that outside is where we live our best lives and [Saturday] was a testament to that,” said Nick Russell, general manager of KMD Brands Canada in a press release. “What began as an idea has now become a Guinness World Record and we are deeply grateful to all who made it possible.”

Hikers took on a four-kilometre trek to the Sky Quad summit Saturday, where they were rewarded with the sky-high views of Vancouver. When hikers returned to the base, they celebrated with live music and vendors that created a festival-like atmosphere, the press release said. The global achievement was approved by an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

Friend groups, hiking clubs and other outdoor enthusiasts from across Metro Vancouver took on the challenge, including Gil Bellows.

The Vancouver resident and actor heard about the hike through his girlfriend and the two decided to take on the trek.

“It was a great experience,” Bellows said. “It’s no joke, going straight up the mountain was a real hike.”

He didn’t fully realize the hike was part of breaking a Guinness World Record until he got there Saturday, but was thrilled to be a part of the special moment.

“It was a beautiful day … it’s a cool thing to say that you’re part of a world record,” he said.

Alongside setting a world record, the event raised more than $25,000 for local organizations such as North Shore Rescue, BC Parks Foundation and Take a Hike Foundation.

Money was collected from Kathmandu World’s Biggest Hike T-shirt sales, and Cypress Mountain Resort donated 50 per cent of chairlift ticket sales.

Kathmandu was founded in 1987, selling men’s and women’s apparel and gear with the company’s mission to “improve the well-being of the world through the outdoors.” The outdoor brand’s gear is available online and at MEC locations across Canada.

“It just felt like a really positive way to connect a new company with an established part of what makes the city beautiful,” Bellows said.