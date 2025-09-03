279491
Vancouver home sales up almost three per cent in August: real estate board

Vancouver-area home sales rose 2.9 per cent in August compared with last year, as the city's real estate board says the market appears to be recovering albeit somewhat slowly from the first half of the year. An Aquabus water taxi carrying tourists prepares to dock at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Vancouver-area home sales rose 2.9 per cent in August compared with last year, as the city's real estate board says the market appears to be recovering "albeit somewhat slowly" from the first half of the year. 

Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region totalled 1,959 last month, up from the 1,904 sales recorded in August 2024, but still 19.2 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says the data shows sales in the detached and attached home markets are up by more than 10 per cent from last year, "which suggests buyers shopping in more expensive price points are re-entering the market in a meaningful way.”

There were 4,225 newly listed properties on the market in August, a 2.8 per cent increase from last year.

Total active listings rose 17.6 per cent year-over-year to 16,242.

The composite benchmark price in August was $1,150,400, down 3.8 per cent from a year earlier and 1.3 per cent lower than July this year.

 

