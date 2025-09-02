Bear wanders up to oblivious park goers in Burnaby

Photo: Instagram/thenatural_aura A bear approaches a group of people in Burnaby Mountain Park

It must have been quite the book.

Social media video went viral over the weekend of a bear in Burnaby Mountain Park.

As the bear enters an area filled with people, most scatter, except for a pair who didn’t notice the approaching bruin. One of them appeared to be reading a book.

An onlooker tries to get their attention by shouting and the pair eventually run off as the bear looks through their belongings.

The BC Conservation Officer Service told CTV News they are aware of the incident and have set up a bear trap. People have been asked to avoid that part of Burnaby Mountain Park until the bear is trapped or moves on.