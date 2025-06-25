Orphaned baby black bear being cared for at Langley wildlife society

Photo: Critter Care Wildlife Society. A baby black bear is being cared for after being found all alone on June 25, 2025.

A cub bear found all alone without its mom is now being cared for in Langley.

Critter Care Wildlife Society shared the news of the orphaned bear cub that was brought to them for care and rehabilitation on June 25.

"It's never easy to see such a young animal without its mother, but we’re here to give this cub the best possible chance at a wild life,” said a spokesperson.

A photograph shared on social media shows a cub black bear inside a crate.

"With limited human contact, a nutritious diet, and lots of room to grow, we’ll do everything we can to prepare this bear for eventual release,” added the spokesperson.

The society did not say where the bear came to them from.

More than 400 people liked the post. One person asked how old the bear is and if it will be named.