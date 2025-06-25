YVR airline food workers ratify contract with 14% wage increase

Photo: Lindsay William-Ross/V.I.A.. In-flight food service workers at YVR have ratified a new contract with wage increases of 14 per cent in three years.

In-flight food service workers at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) have ratified a contract that will increase their wages by 14 per cent within three years.

Gate Gourmet workers at YVR, represented by Unite Here Local 40, overwhelmingly ratified the new contract, according to the union.

Wages for the nearly 450 workers will be between $30 and $34 per hour by July 2028.

In-flight catering workers prepare, pack and deliver food and drinks to aircraft.

"This contract is the result of workers standing strong together,” Surdiner Grewal, a transportation coordinator, said in a press release.

“We're proud to have won raises that actually keep up with inflation and move these jobs closer to a real living wage. This round of bargaining was respectful and productive, and we're especially proud that we reached this deal before the current contract expires in July.”

The new union contract also includes better dental coverage for workers and their families and increased pension contributions.

Gate Gourmet is one of the world's largest independent providers of airline catering services. They serve airports across the globe, including YVR, Toronto Pearson Airport and Calgary International Airport.

Their headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland.