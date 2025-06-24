'Live big for Lionel': Hundreds honour boy killed in North Vancouver boating crash

Photo: Submitted. Friends of a 10-year-old boy who died made bracelets to remember him and to inspire others to "live big."

A grieving mother who lost her 10-year-old son in a tragic boating crash off Cates Park in North Vancouver is appreciative of the community that came together to celebrate his life.

Lionel Hall died after being struck by a speed boat while on an inflatable tube that was being towed by another boat around 6:30 p.m. on June 7.

The second victim has been identified as 10-year-old Onur Yucel, and a GoFundMe has been set up to aid in his recovery from critical injuries.

On June 22, nearly 600 people came together at Unity of Vancouver church on Oak Street to celebrate a "life lived big."

His mother Shelley Klassen called the celebration of life "magical."

"Our vision was not only for it to be a beautiful tribute to our incredible boy, but an opportunity for people to celebrate the journey of a soul,” said Klassen.

People were asked to wear vibrant colours or a favourite jersey for Lionel. His friends made a large painted mural and bracelets that said "LiveBigForLionel."

Klassen said the family’s message to everyone whose lives Lionel touched and whose hearts were broken open is one of inspiration.

"His energy is now a part of us. People left this celebration feeling elated and inspired to live big for Lionel,” said Klassen.

The pastor told the room "where Lionel is, love is and all is well."

Lionel’s older brother Julius said that his brother brought a whole new kind of joy into their lives.

"He was full of energy, full of love, and had this incredible way of making you smile even on your worst day,” said Julius. "He was curious about everything, always asking questions, always wanting to play, to laugh, to be near the people he loved. And we loved being near him."

He told the crowd that being his brother was one of the greatest honours of his life.

"Watching him grow, seeing his heart, his kindness, his energy, his silliness, it was like watching the light move through the world,” said Julius, adding Lionel was loved by everyone who met him.

“I will always love him.”

His sister Abigail explained how she and Lionel have shared rooms their entire lives and how it made them close.

"We were always each other's biggest fans at track meets and soccer games. And I love how we both did the same sport so we could always play together, or race each other, and talk about it together,” said Abigail.

Klassen told everyone she gave birth to Lionel when she was 45 years old and labour took 45 minutes.

"He couldn’t wait to get here. This child of ours burst into our lives, filling it will giggles and joy and so much love,” said Klassen.

She explained how Lionel represents everything that is good about this world.

"It is to live, love, laugh, explore, grow, learn, expand, be big,” she said. "I will reach through time and space and forever be connected to my little boy, Lionel, who lives ever so big.”

The family thanked the community and a number of people by name for supporting them through this nightmare.

The celebration of life ended with all of Lionel’s friends, soccer mates and classmates forming a Congo line and dancing through the middle of the room.