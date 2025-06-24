Historic former New Westminster prison building selling for $5 million

Photo: Jennifer Gauthier/Lodestar Media file photo. The historic British Columbia Penitentiary Gatehouse in New Westminster is on sale for $5 million.

The British Columbia Penitentiary Gatehouse spent decades as the front of one of B.C.'s first and largest prisons.

Now it's home to a pub and some offices. And it's on the real estate market for $5 million.

According to a new real estate listing, the huge prison building "offers exceptional potential for future mixed-use redevelopment, including ground-floor retail or daycare with residential above."

Currently, it has office space and is home to the Notorious Grey Fox, a taphouse with a patio looking out over the Fraser River.

"Modern upgrades completed in 1989 include mechanical, electrical, and full sprinkler systems—move-in ready with no major capital expenses required," reads the listing.

Located at 319 Governors Ct, the property is currently zoned for commercial use.

Built in 1929, the building was originally the entrance to the B.C. Penitentiary grounds.

"The fortress-like appearance was for many years the grim public face of the institution. The battlements, turrets, and towers, with the formal stairs approaching it, make this structure a landmark on East Columbia Street and a potent reminder of the site's long historical occupant," reads the province's heritage site registry.

The site was significant in B.C.'s legal system for decades. There were multiple riots, it was where many Doukhobors were imprisoned, and there was one execution (in 1913).

In 1980, the penitentiary shuttered, and most of the former prison grounds were redeveloped, while the gatehouse remained.

In 2021, the building and property were sold, and plans for a hotel were floated, but ultimately that fell through.

The property has been in limbo for the last couple of years and ended up in a court case between Governor's Court Holdings, which had purchased the property in 2021, and Autumn Sea BC Mortgage. That case ended in February.