14-year-old injured in Surrey hit-and-run

A 14-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Surrey over the weekend.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Surrey Police Service officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run on Old Yale Road and Mall Access, between Holland Park and Central City Mall.

The boy, who was found on the scene, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle fled but was found near 104 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard at 2:15 a.m.

"The driver was arrested for both impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision,” said an SPS spokesperson.

The investigation is in its early stages and no charges have been laid.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2025-51543.