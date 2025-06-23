City confirms new home for public art made of stacked cars, tree

Photo:Dan Toulgoet/Vancouver Courier Marcus Bowcott and Helene Aspinall’s 'Trans Am Rapture' has spent years in storage being repaired. It'll be placed on display in Vancouver soon.

The City of Vancouver has confirmed the piece of art known by many as the "car totem pole" will be installed at the south end of the Granville Street Bridge.

The piece, now known as "Trans Am Rapture", has been in storage since August of 2021 after it was removed from its original location on Quebec Street near False Creek.

"We can confirm that the 'Trans Am Rapture' (formerly known as the 'Trans Am Totem') is being installed at the foot of the Granville Bridge between 4th and 5th Avenues, Granville Street and Fir Street," reads an email from the City of Vancouver to V.I.A.

A large hole has been dug for the pole at Granville Loop Park near the giant granite "100" marking the city's centennial in 1986.

"The installation is expected to be completed in late July," reads the email from the city.

The creator of "Trans Am Rapture," Marcus Bowcott, is pleased with the new spot.

"Helene and I feel relieved that it's being installed at long last. It took quite a while to agree with the city on a site, way longer than expected. Nevertheless we're very happy with the new location," he said in an email to V.I.A.

The piece of art is meant as a commentary on consumerism.

"Given our society's inaction and denial around climate change, global warming and the effects of our mechanized, technological culture — I feel the sculpture is more relevant than ever, sadly," stated Bowcott.

A brief history of the 'Trans Am Totem'

The "Trans Am Totem" was created by Bowcott and Helene Aspinall and installed on Quebec Street near Milross Avenue in 2015 as part of the Vancouver Biennale.

It features a stack of cars (topped with a Trans Am) on top of a large section of an old-growth tree.

"By stacking smashed automobiles and levitating them high above the roadway, Bowcott serves to remind us of the ultimate responsibilities we bear to our planet and future generations," states the Vancouver Biennale website.

"'Trans Am Totem' fantasizes a justified end to car culture even as countless automobiles zoom past on asphalt and concrete ribbons and ooze pollutants and spent carbon fuels into the atmosphere."

The original deal was for the art to be displayed for two years as part of the biennale, but it was granted a two-year extension.

However, in 2018, local billionaire Chip Wilson bought the piece and donated it to the city, and the cars and tree section remained on site until August of 2021, at which time it was taken apart by the city.

"We're taking down Marcus Bowcott and Helene Aspinall’s 'Trans Am Totem' to properly restore this public art piece, which has incurred significant damage from birds," the City of Vancouver said in a post of X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Since then, it's remained out of sight while a new site was being identified.