Metro Vancouver's transit operator has released a beer collaboration

Photo: Photo courtesy Translink. Vancouver public transit operator Translink has collaborated with local craft beer maker Patina Brewery to make Platform Pilsner.

More than one person has taken a bus or SkyTrain home after having a couple of beers, so it's perhaps fitting that Vancouver's public transit operator and a local brewery have teamed up.

TransLink announced on June 19 that a new beer would be making a stop at local liquor stores after the transit company partnered with Port Coquitlam's Patina Brewing.

"The collaboration is part of TransLink’s ongoing efforts to explore innovative partnerships that promote transit, support local businesses, and generate new sources of revenue," reads a press release from TransLink.

Patina is only a couple of blocks away from a transit hub.

The beer itself is Platform Pilsner, an all-Canadian brew. The can design is based on the West Coast Express, which runs from Vancouver through the metro area (including Port Coquitlam) to Mission.

“The Platform Pilsner is another example of how TransLink is thinking outside the box – or in this case, outside of the fare gate – to generate additional revenue, and support a local business,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a press release.

The beer is being sold in four packs; in all 1,500 are being sold at Patina Brewing and some Metro Vancouver liquor stores.



