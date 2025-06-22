East Vancouver park getting renewal with accessible playground, new skateboard area, sport court

Photo: Contributed An updated plan for Slocan Park has been approved with a new sports court, skateboard area, and playground.

Slocan Park in East Vancouver will be getting an update next year.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has approved a variety of new features for the park at East 29th Avenue and Slocan Street.

While the playing fields and tennis courts will remain, areas next to the Slocan Community Hall will be revamped with a variety of new features, according to the parks board.

The upgrade will include

new accessible playground

multi-sport court

new skateboard park

rain garden

The accessible playground will be set up near the existing climbing boulder and will include a new swing set and seesaws, a trampoline, and a sensory play panel.

"The vision is to create a welcoming space for a diverse range of users with focus on youth," reads a report on the renewal. "The new features will integrate with the landscape and connect to the new rain garden."

Preliminary designs for the new skatepark include a "fun bowl" and other pieces for a range of abilities. It will replace the wading pool currently at Slocan Park, which is set to be open from July 1 to Sept. 1 this year.

The court will be set up with a basketball hoop and lines for a half-court, according to drawings from the renewal plan.

The new plan was approved on June 16, 2025. Construction will begin in 2026.