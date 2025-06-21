Vancouver-based artist creates Google Doodle for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Photo: Image courtesy Alano Edzerza/Google. Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza, who is based in Vancouver, created the Google Doodle for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

A Vancouver-based artist will have his art seen by a massive audience to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The June 21, 2025, Google Doodle in Canada was created by Alano Edzerza of the Tahltan Nation of B.C. Edzerza is a long-time multi-media designer in Vancouver, who's designed everything from Olympic clothing for the Dutch to jewellery to conference tables.

"With a career spanning over two decades, Edzerza has garnered significant international recognition for his work, with his art being featured in numerous galleries and museum shows worldwide since he was a teenager," reads a statement from a Google spokesperson.

The Doodle features "Google" rendered as carved wooden letters with different animals, including a frog, eagle, and bear.

"This year’s doodle represents totem poles, large carvings made by Indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest Coast," reads the statement. "More than artwork, totem poles are deeply symbolic narratives carved into wood. They tell stories, commemorate events, or represent a family's lineage and crests."

"Many totems feature animals, like eagles, killer whales, beavers, ravens, bears, and wolves, often stacked in a narrative sequence that can be 'read' by those who understand the symbolism."

The Google Doodle is seen on Google's home page; it changes to honour certain days, events, or famous people in specific countries. In the past in Canada it's celebrated well-known things like Canadian elections, poutine, and Terry Fox, along with lesser-known parts of Canadian culture, like Vancouver poet and activist John Wong-Chu, Vancouver athlete Harry Jerome, and the anniversary of the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada.

In fact, one of the first Google Doodles was Canada Day 2001.