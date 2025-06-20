B.C. woman sues over alleged tattoo removal burns

Photo: Rob Kruyt. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. A B.C. woman alleges permanent scarring and skin damage from botched laser procedure at Adrenaline Vancity.

A B.C. woman is suing a Vancouver tattoo parlour alleging she received burns when she went to have a laser tattoo removal procedure.



In a B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim filed June 16, Katrina Dionne Glubrecht alleges she went to the Adrenaline Vancity outlet on Fourth Avenue West, which offers laser tattoo removals.

Named as defendants in the case are Jenny Ertl, and Adrenaline Professional Body Piercing and Tattoos Inc.

The claim alleges Ertl administered laser tattoo removal using a PicoSure laser to disperse the ink particles through a pressure wave.

The claim alleges the incident in question occurred July 4, 2023.

It asserts Ertl suggested using a different setting to remove a tattoo faster.

“The plaintiff agreed with the understanding that the defendant Jenny, was a certified expert,” the claim said. “As a result, the plaintiff left the service with open wounds, including second- and third-degree burns covering the entirety of the treated area on her left forearm.”

The claim said Glubrecht began to experience severe blistering, scarring and skin discoloration that will be untreatable.

“The plaintiff attended urgent care and her dermatologist for treatment of the injuries and received confirmation of the second- and third-degree burns,” the claim said.

The claim further said Glubrecht contacted the store for a refund.

She further said she was advised by Ertl that store technicians would be addressing the concerns to avoid similar future instances.

She alleges the store breached its duty of care to her.

The claim alleges Glubrecht suffered second-degree and third-degree burns to the left forearm, skin discoloration of the left forearm, scarring, low-mood issues, and fear and anxiety associated with laser treatment services.

Glubrecht is seeking non-pecuniary damages, past and future special damages, damages for loss of past and future income, loss of earning capacity, and health care costs.

Company representative David Nixon said he was unable to comment as the matter is before the courts.

The allegations have not been proven in court.