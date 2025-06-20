B.C.'s largest Iranian community reacts to conflict with both anxiety and hope

Photo: Hamid Jafari Protesters gather at Vancouver Art Gallery on Sept. 16, 2023, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran.

The escalating conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran has significantly impacted residents of North and West Vancouver, the province's largest Iranian community, many of whom have deep familial ties to Iran.

Amid rising tensions and widespread communication disruptions, local families are experiencing heightened anxiety and uncertainty regarding the safety of their loved ones. Despite these challenges, there remains cautious optimism within the community that the conflict may eventually lead to the end of the Islamic Republic regime.

For Mehdi Ghadimi, a former Iranian journalist now living in North Vancouver, the current conflict raises concern for his family’s safety, as it does for many in the community, while also signalling what he thinks could be the final phase of the Islamic Republic regime.

“At my request, my family – my parents and sister – are currently staying at our family home in Karaj, which is relatively safe,” said Ghadimi. Initially, anxiety peaked when his sister in Tehran reported frequent explosions.

“Once it became clear Israel was specifically targeting nuclear sites and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, rather than civilians, our worries somewhat subsided,” he explained.

Created in the aftermath of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the IRGC has since expanded its power, taking on roles throughout the country's military, politics and society. Canada lists the organization as a terrorist group, citing its support for Hizballah, Hamas and the Taliban, among others.

Ghadimi added that advance warnings provided in certain areas of Tehran offer some comfort – for those able to leave their homes – by allowing residents to evacuate ahead of attacks. In the early hours of the war, Israel killed senior IRGC commanders, some linked to the downing of Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, 2020, according to a CNN report.

Ghadimi himself was arrested in Iran on Jan. 1, 2023, during the Women, Life, Freedom movement for alleged “propaganda against the regime.” He spent 30 days in prison.

The movement began in September 2022 after the country's morality police – a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women – arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran. Witnesses claimed police beat the young woman. Three days later, Amini died in hospital, sparking widespread protests. In the resulting crackdown, the regime arrested roughly 22,000 people in a wave of repression that led to 537 deaths.

Digital darkness returns to Iran

For Azin Rouhafzaie, a 39-year-old marketer who moved to Vancouver in 2009, the recent events have severely disrupted her regular communication with her family in Iran.

“Since June 16, my communication with my parents has been completely cut off,” Rouhafzaie said.

She reached out to strangers via social media in Iran, hoping someone with limited internet access could confirm her family’s safety. Despite initial hesitation, one of her followers successfully delivered a recorded message from her father, assuring her they were safe but completely disconnected from internet and mobile services.

Since the war began on June 13, 2025, there have been significant internet disruptions caused by the Islamic Republic. As this report is being written, 36 hours have passed since the regime imposed a nationwide internet shutdown, according to NetBlocks, an independent internet monitoring organization.

Live metrics also show minimal connectivity, with only a few users accessing the internet via multi-hop VPNs.

Iran's leadership has reportedly claimed the internet shutdown is an attempt to thwart Israeli cyberattacks and oppose what it alleges is Israel's attempt to stifle media coverage of missile strikes – what Iran's foreign ministry described Friday as a “war on truth and human conscience.”

State television in Iran claimed that WhatsApp collects Iranian users’ information and sends it to Israel. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has firmly denied these allegations, stating this is a pretext for the regime to block essential communication services at a critical time.

The current internet shutdown echoes November 2019, when a nationwide shutdown in Iran left millions cut off from the outside world. During that week, about 1,500 protesters were reportedly killed in a government crackdown, according to Reuters.

Ghadimi said he believes the regime’s decision to shut down the internet is an attempt to regain control over the war narrative.

“In a situation where propaganda thrives on fear and uncertainty, cutting off communication helps preserve the status quo – a strategy the Islamic Republic has relied on for years and is desperate to maintain until the very end,” he said. "In many ways, the regime has already collapsed in the minds of the public, long before any official announcement.... By shutting down the internet, they’re trying to delay that inevitable moment and prevent citizens from connecting and organizing.”

Iran is among the world's top jailers of journalists and has ramped up its crackdown on media since the war started, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Major social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and the messaging app Telegram, have been filtered by the regime’s authorities, significantly restricting citizens’ online communications and access to news.

High anxiety for Iranian diaspora

Rouhafzaie expressed immediate concerns over the prolonged nature of the conflict, highlighting potential supply shortages and psychological distress among the Iranian diaspora and citizens within Iran.

“Each passing day increases civilian hardships, making conditions more critical,” she said.

Dr. Poran Poregbal, a North Shore-based psychotherapist with a doctorate in clinical counselling, has worked in mental health for decades in Canada and abroad. Since leaving Iran in 1987, she has spent 26 years living and practicing on the North Shore, supporting individuals in crisis through private practice and community organizations.

She says many members of the Iranian community are experiencing deep anxiety as they follow developments in Iran, feeling helpless in the face of a future they cannot control.

“Anxiety is fear of the future,” said Poregbal. “Right now, people are torn between the fear of losing their loved ones and the hope that we’ll finally be free.”

She recommends staying connected with trusted individuals and avoiding isolation.

“One of the best strategies is not to stay alone. Join support groups, talk to professionals, or simply open up to someone you trust,” she said.

Cracks in the regime?

Ghadimi predicted a decisive conclusion soon, speculating that the conflict could lead to the end of the Islamic Republic regime. He believes Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has consistently emphasized his preference for the Iranian people to lead change, supported by the international community to ensure a peaceful transition.

“Unfortunately, that path did not materialize, and now it seems this limited, targeted conflict could bring about the regime’s collapse within weeks,” said Ghadimi.

Rouhafzaie expressed cautious optimism about potential international mediation facilitating a peaceful power transition. However, she stressed that Iranians oppose the Islamic Republic regime and have long desired its end, making this conflict particularly unjust as civilians lack the means to protect themselves.

Poregbal believes the current crisis cannot be separated from the decades of oppression Iranians have endured under the Islamic Republic.

“People in Iran have lived under pressure for 45 years,” she said. “For many, it’s not just a war between Israel and Iran. It’s been a war against the people since 1979.”

She views the regime’s ongoing repression as a root cause of widespread psychological distress, both inside Iran and within the diaspora.

“There is no real solution right now, but the hope is that with freedom and peace, healing can begin,” she said.

As the conflict unfolds, the Iranian North Shore community remains closely attuned to developments in Iran, united by concern for their families and a shared hope for meaningful change. Many hold onto cautious optimism that the unrest may mark a turning point – not just for their loved ones, but for the future of Iran itself.

Hamid Jafari is a Vancouver-based freelance journalist who writes about the Iranian community in Canada, art, culture, and social media trends. He has done two placements with the North Shore News that were supported by New Canadian Media. [email protected]