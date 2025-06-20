Life sentence with no parole for 12 years for killer of Chilliwack, B.C., man

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man arrested for murder in January 2023 has been given a life sentence without the chance of parole for 12 years in the death of a man in Chilliwack, B.C.

The team says in a news release that the sentence for 27-year-old Matthew Bauer was handed down Thursday after a jury in B.C. Supreme Court found him guilty in February.

Police say they were called to a Chilliwack home in December 2022 where 64-year-old Holbert Tew was found suffering from stab wounds.

They say Tew died at the scene.

The homicide team took over the case and quickly identified Bauer as a suspect.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the homicide investigation team says the attack on Tew was senseless and unprovoked and their thoughts are with the family as the court proceedings come to an end.