Vancouver's historic Jericho Pier reopens to public after undergoing repairs

Vancouver's Jericho Pier has reopened to the public.

The historic Jericho Pier in Kitsilano is once again open to the public after being closed for years.

"Originally built in the 1940s, the pier has welcomed Vancouver’s residents and visitors as a destination for fishing, crabbing and to enjoy the views of Burrard Inlet for decades," describes the City of Vancouver.

The pier at Jericho Beach Park was closed in 2022 after a storm surge in January damaged it (as well as Kitsilano Pool and the Stanley Park seawall). A year later, the future of the long-time pedestrian attraction was uncertain.

A Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation report at the time noted the cost to repair the pier was high and its removal would "demonstrate the Park Board’s commitment to decolonization and reconciliation."

However, repairs for the pier were approved at an estimated cost of $1.7 million.

Now, the parks board has announced those repairs are done and the pier is once again open to the public.

