Driver strikes senior in North Vancouver crosswalk

Photo: Pat Bell North Vancouver RCMP, firefigthters and paramedics assist a senior after a driver struck her in an Edgemont crosswalk, April 18, 2025.

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating after a driver struck a senior in an Edgemont Village crosswalk, Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. when the driver of a white Audi SUV was turning left from Connaught Crescent onto Edgemont Boulevard, said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson.

District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services members and BC Ambulance Service paramedics attended and took the woman to hospital with minor injuries, Sahak said.

As of Thursday, the file was still under investigation and no Motor Vehicle Act charges had been laid.