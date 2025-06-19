Squeezed out: Lime bikes leaving the North Shore

Photo: Lime The City of North Vancouver says Lime bikes will be leaving the North Shore by June 30 to allow a new e-bike share program to start.

It’s the end of the Lime for the North Shore’s provider of e-bikes for hire.

Lime Micromobility, which has been operating on the North Shore since 2021, will be removing its bikes from local streets by June 30 to make room for a new provider, according to a statement from the three North Shore municipalities.

In 2023, the City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, District of West Vancouver and Sk?wx?wu?7mesh U?xwumixw (Squamish Nation) voted to make the e-bike sharing pilot project permanent but also to seek out potential new service providers through an open bidding process. In late 2024, they extended Lime’s contract by another six months to allow that process to wrap up.

“We are excited to continue offering the e-bike share program on the North Shore. Thanks to the program, the North Shore has experienced growing numbers of e-bike users as residents and visitors alike enjoyed the availability of more sustainable transportation options,” said Jennifer Draper, deputy director of transportation for the City of North Vancouver. “We look forward to announcing a new service provider soon, and to the continued growth of this valuable program for our communities.”

At the time the request for proposals was issued, council members said they would be looking for micromoblity operators that would allow users to cross the North Shore’s bridges and dock their bikes on the other side, subject to an agreement with the City of Vancouver.

Lime currently charges $1.15 to unlock a bike and 35 cents a minute to ride, plus tax.

When the councils voted to make micromobility-for-hire permanent in late 2023, they deemed the venture to be a success with 35,000 different users completing 156,000 trips, racking up 319,000 kilometres ridden. With one third of the Lime rides believed to be replacing trips in a personal automobile, staff estimated the e-bike share had kept 25 tonnes of carbon out of the atmosphere.

Lime customers with questions about their accounts are being directed to contact [email protected]