Vancouver’s biggest Greek festival returns with a free street party in Kits

Photo: Greek Heritage Month/Facebook. The free and family-friendly Greek Day on Broadway returns to Kitsilano on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

One of Vancouver's biggest street festivals returns to Kitsilano this weekend.

The annual Greek Day on Broadway returns to West Broadway on Sunday, June 22, for a day full of loukoumades eating contests, bouzouki riffs, and "Opa!"

"For half a century, Greek Day on Broadway has been a cornerstone event, bringing a slice of Greece to our local community," reads the Greek Day website.

The largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver is celebrating 51 years in the neighbourhood once known as Greektown. It's the tentpole event for Greek Heritage Month in Vancouver, run by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, which also includes artistic and sporting events.

"Dive into a day filled with authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dance performances, and interactive activities that promise fun for the entire family," reads Greek Day's website.

Greek dishes being offered up include grilled souvlaki, spanakopita, and baklava.

There will also be a marketplace with more than 80 vendors, prize draws, kids' games, and opportunities for fun photos with traditional costumes and Greek backdrops.

The free and family-friendly event takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on West Broadway between Macdonald and Blenheim.

Greek Day on Broadway 2025

When: Sunday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: West Broadway between Macdonald and Blenheim

Cost: Free admission

With files from Lindsay William-Ross