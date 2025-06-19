Vancouver man wins $40M Lotto Max jackpot

Photo: BCLC Phuc Duc (Daniel) Chau

A Vancouver man grabbed a couple lottery tickets while buying a Bubly water at a 7-Eleven in Burnaby last month. He's now $40 million richer.

Phuc Duc (Daniel) Chau claimed the recent $40 million Lotto Max jackpot, matching all seven winning numbers.

“I was at work when I found out,” Chau said. “I was going through my bag to find a cough drop, but I saw that I had two lottery tickets in my bag and decided to scan the tickets, but I needed to update the app first. The first ticket I didn’t win anything, but the second said $40 million.

“I have never seen that many zeroes in my life, ever. I dropped my phone and then called BCLC right away!”

Chau said he hasn't told his partner yet about the big win, wanting to “share the news with them in a special way.”

He said he hasn't yet decided if he's going to quit his job, but he wants to “support my community in a different way.”

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It opens up an opportunity for me to give back to my family, community and the world all around me. It’s not meaningful unless you can share this with those who need it.”

Chau said he's always wanted to travel the world as well, but hasn't decided where to start.

He purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Imperial Street and Boundary Road in Burnaby last month. This year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $146 million from Lotto Max winnings.