New family-run ice cream shop opens in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Kobo is a new ice cream scoop shop that opened on June 18, 2025, on Main Street in Vancouver.

Just in time for summer, Vancouver has a new ice cream shop.

Kobo Ice Cream opened its doors officially on June 18 at 2541 Main St in Mount Pleasant. Cream Mint Florist was previously at that address.

The ice cream shop features small-batch hard pack ice cream in classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla, along with creations like Orange Chocolate Chip, Walnut Fig, and Strawberry Rhubarb. They also have vegan fruit sorbets like peach and raspberry.

Kobo's owners explain on their website that ice cream has long been "a way of life" for them.

"Our parents ran ice cream businesses before us," they explain. "We saw the difference between what’s made for the masses and what’s made with love."

The new Kobo ice cream shop is their "way of honouring those traditions while giving them a fresh perspective."

"We’re here to keep the heart in every scoop," they added.

Kobo is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. Follow them on Instagram: @koboicecream.