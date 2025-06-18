Massive dragon boat festival taking over Vancouver's False Creek this weekend

Photo: Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival The Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival returns to False Creek from June 20 to 22, 2025.

One of the biggest annual sporting events in Vancouver takes place this weekend as the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival paddles into False Creek.

North America’s biggest dragon boat event takes place from June 20 to 22, 2025, in the eastern end of False Creek, with most races taking place between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World.

"This year will see teams from across Canada and 10 other countries from around the world face off on the water in one of the world’s most prestigious dragon boat competitions," reads a press release from organizers.

On Saturday and Sunday, races start at 8 a.m. and are expected to run to around 8 p.m. Races will take place every 10 minutes.

Those unable to watch the races in person can watch online at a special website.

Some racers will be celebrating a special anniversary this year. In 1996, UBC researcher Dr. Don McKenzie started encouraging breast cancer survivors to exercise their upper bodies and created the first dragon boat team based around breast cancer.

There are now teams around the world, and 1,000 paddlers will be in Vancouver to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

Dragon Boat fest weekend includes live music, craft fair, food trucks

The festival will also see a stage set up at Concord Pacific Place (between Rogers Arena and Science World) featuring three nights of performances, including sets by Juno Award winners Lights and Felix Cartal. Friday night will see a festival kickoff party starting at 5:50 p.m.

There will also be performances from Filipino Vancouver DJ collective The Kuyas, alt-pop band Royal Oak, and R&B singer Nikkaela. Each day, cultural performers will take the stage first, including the Eagle Song Dancers, Cindy Yang Dance Academy, and Children of Takaya.

Along with the racers and performers, there will be cultural pavilions, food trucks, and a craft fair with more than 100 local artisans.

Over the two-and-a-half days of events more than 200,000 people are expected to participate in the Dragon Boat Festival.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival

When: June 20 to 22, 2025. Races start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Races are in East False Creek. Performances are at Concord Pacific Place (88 Pacific Blvd)

Cost: Free