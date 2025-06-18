'We are heartbroken to announce we are permanently closing': Independent Vancouver brewery to close

Photo: CowDog Brew Co./Instagram. CowDog Brew Company is closing after a year in East Vancouver. The taproom will shut its doors at the end of June 2025.

After just over a year, CowDog Brew Company has announced it's permanently closing its brewery and taproom in East Vancouver.

The small, independent brewery is run by Michael Hodgson and his wife; they opened the brick-and-mortar location at 1338 Franklin St in March 2024 after operating CowDog out of other breweries for a few years.

Now they've announced the brewery is closing at the end of June.

"We are heartbroken to announce we are permanently closing," reads a social media post.

Hodgson, a Navy veteran, named the brewery after the nickname for his dog Louis.

Over the past 15 months, CowDog has worked with animal organizations to fundraise and support pets, especially dogs. Before it closes, they're holding one more fundraiser for Lifting Stars Veterinary Homecare on June 29, the last day CowDog will be open.

"We’ll be tapping a special saison brewed in collaboration with Lifting Stars, and we want to go out on a high note by selling out the keg for a great cause!" reads the post.

The space had been left vacant when Callister Brewing Company left it at the end of 2023.



