Stop work orders on big barn by Delta, ALC

Photo: City of Delta image A view of a covered driveway joining the two original structures facing west from 64th Street.

Delta council last week agreed with a recommendation to forward an application for a barn already under construction without permission to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), noting the municipality is concerned about the structure.

The city had already issued two separate building permits for two barns for the property in the 5700-block of 64th Street in Ladner, and subsequent revisions were approved to connect the two with a roof structure over the driveway entrance, increase in the area for farm storage and additional floor space for an office, washrooms and lunchroom with kitchen facilities for the blueberry packers.

An additional application was received in December 2024 to add living units to one of the structures, which was denied.

An application was also received five months earlier for a third barn with a floor area of 13,400-square-feet, which was proposed to be used for parking.

On Aug. 28, 2024, a Stop Work Order was issued by the city as the owner had started construction of that third barn without a building permit and, to date, no permits have been issued, a staff report notes.

“The owner considers that the barn structures are necessary for their farm business. The owner has not provided any analysis or supporting documents on the size or scale of equipment and storage areas required for their on-site farm operations,” the report states.

Last December, ALC Compliance and Enforcement also issued a stop work order for the property, noting that, based on the size and design of the combined building structures, the ALC considered that it may be a commercial or industrial structure rather than a farm structure.

The ALC also identified that fill amounts greater than 10,764-square-feet were placed on site without approval.

The configuration of the third large barn also resulted in a large courtyard and appeared to limit the ability to move farm equipment into the two approved barns, according to the report.

City council earlier this year raised alarm about the number of large new structures appearing on farmland, wanting the city to investigate and urging more resources for the ALC to be able to investigate and enforce.