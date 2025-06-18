Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool sets opening date for summer 2025

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Kitsilano Pool, the iconic beachfront outdoor saltwater pool in Vancouver, will open on June 21, 2025.

While most of Vancouver's outdoor pools saw swimmers splashing over the May long weekend, the city's iconic but troubled Kitsilano Pool stayed dry.

Now the City of Vancouver's parks board has shared the beloved beachfront swimming pool will open to the public on June 21, 2025.

Advance reservation is not required but is recommended, according to the City of Vancouver. There will be a limited number of sessions available for drop-ins, and admission is not guaranteed.

Tickets are offered online via Showpass.

'Infrastructure issues' delayed Kits pool opening

"Kitsilano Pool is more than 50 years old and in its end-of-life phase," the Park Board noted this spring in a news release.

Preparations to open the pool began earlier this year, but once again, "pool infrastructure issues" were found.

Similarly, 2024 was a turbulent summer for Vancouver's only saltwater outdoor public swimming pool.

The pool wasn't going to open, then it was, then it wasn't, then it did.

"We never gave up," said Mayor Ken Sim last year. "We wanted to save the summer."

Information about pool hours, reservations, and what you need to know before you go are on the City's webpage for the Kitsilano Pool.