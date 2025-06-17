B.C. private schools again named in child sex abuse lawsuit

Photo: Facebook St. George’s School.

One of B.C.’s most prestigious private schools has been named as a defendant in a B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit alleging teacher sexual abuse of a Grade 7 student more than 40 years ago.

The claim by a plaintiff Glacier Media has chosen to identify as A.B. names as defendants: Raymond Thomas Clavin, St. George’s School, Vancouver College Limited (VCL), now-dead Father John Kilty and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver, A Corporation sole (RCAV).

The claim is the second such case naming the defendants. A previous claim was filed in April.

It’s one St. George’s headmaster David Young addressed in a notice to the school community June 16.

“We have been saddened to learn of one additional allegation of abuse from around 40 years ago. This is deeply upsetting, and we are approaching the allegations with the utmost seriousness, care, and compassion,” Young said.

The new claim

The new notice of civil claim, filed June 2 by lawyer Sandra Kovacs, alleges Clavin groomed and sexually abused A.B., now in his late 40s, when he was at St. George’s in or around 1988-1991.

The suit said Clavin is now retired and was last known to be living in Ireland. Kilty died June 15, 1983.

The claim said Clavin was a physical education teacher or sports coach at Holy Trinity Elementary School and Parish in North Vancouver, where he sexually abused vulnerable boys while under the supervision of Kilty, then the parish priest from 1974-1975.

It further said that, between 1975 and 1984, Clavin was employed as a teacher at Vancouver College.

The claim asserted Clavin continued to coach at the college until or about 1989.

“Clavin sexually abused vulnerable Vancouver College students while under the supervision of educators, coaches, staff and administrators in the employ of and or in service to both VCL and RCAV,” the claim alleged.

Then, the claim said, in or around 1985, Clavin was hired as a teacher and coach at St. George’s.

“In 1994, Clavin pleaded guilty and was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault related to the sexual abuse of three adolescent boys who were students at Vancouver College,” the claim said.

The allegations

The claim alleges Clavin befriended the boy’s family, acted as a replacement father and began isolating him before the alleged sexual abuse began.

“The grooming was a deliberate process of manipulation to gain access to the plaintiff, lower the plaintiff’s inhibitions, erode the plaintiff’s physical boundaries and create a relationship wherein he could coerce and later sexually assault and batter the plaintiff and secure the plaintiff’s loyalty and silence,” the claim said.

The suit claimed Clavin’s alleged behaviour was habitual.

The suit claims negligence by the school, the archdiocese and the college.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Headmaster’s message

Young said in his message to the school community that St. George’s School believes anyone who has experienced abuse deserves to be heard and treated with dignity, respect, integrity and empathy.

“We remain committed to addressing each allegation thoughtfully, guided by our values and professional counsel,” he said. “Whenever possible, I’m committed to sharing relevant updates with our community.

“At times, legal and privacy considerations will limit what can be shared and when, and I appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these complex matters with care,” Young said.

He said the school has a commitment to safety, trust and the school’s values.

“Together with our families, we work every day to create a school environment where every student feels supported, protected, and known,” he said. “This is our collective responsibility, and we do not take it lightly.”

Archdiocese response

Spokesperson Matthew Furtado told Lodestar Media that the archdiocese “extends heartfelt sympathy” to all who have suffered the pain and trauma of abuse.

“We remain firmly committed to supporting survivors and walking with them on the path toward healing,” Furtado said.

As the matter is before the courts, Furtado said the archdiocese is unable to comment on specific details.

“We hope that anyone who has experienced abuse will feel encouraged to come forward and access the care, support, and healing available to them,” he said.

Damages sought

The claim said A.B. has suffered moral injury, substance abuse, depressive symptoms, behavioural defiance, anxiety, diminished capacity to emotionally regulate, distorted thinking, intrusive memories, sleep disturbances and other issues.

The suit seeks non-pecuniary and aggravated damages, punitive damages, and awards for loss of past and future earning capacity. It also seeks special damages and costs of future care.