$2.2M rebuilt Steveston playground reopens with fishing-boat theme

Photo: City of Richmond The Lighthouse Tower is one of the new features of Richmond's Steveston Community Park playground, officially reopening Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

The playground next to the Steveston Community Centre in Richmond has been rebuilt and will be reopened on Tuesday, June 24.

The Steveston Community Park playground closed in September 2024 so the new playground could be built, and the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its re-opening.

City council approved $2.2 million in its 2023 budget to rebuild the playground.

The city also received a $30,000 grant from Tire Stewardship BC for the recycled rubber play surface.

New features include salmon and fishing boat-themed climbers with interactive panels, a lighthouse tower with two big slides, a large sand play area with a water table and digger, a train play structure and a double zip line.

There will also be “classic favourites” such as swings, spinners, slides, a playhouse and spring toys.

As for accessible features, the surfaces are rubberized, and there are accessible entries and play features as well as a wheelchair-accessible spinner.

The outdoor washroom between the playground and community centre is expected to be completed by the fall.

The first playground was built on the site in 1942 after the Steveston Community Society bought the property and donated it to the municipality.

The playground was redeveloped in the late 1980s and early 1990s and was expanded in 2003.