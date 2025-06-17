High crash numbers for Delta's Scott Road intersections

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo. The intersection at Scott Road and 72nd Avenue had 122 crashes in 2024. The intersection had 112 crashes in 2023, and 118 in 2022, according to ICBC statistics.

Scott Road once again figures prominently on the annual list top crash sites in Delta.

A new report from ICBC on 2024’s crash statistics for province reveals that for the City of Delta, Scott Road (120th Street) takes 11 of the top 27 crash locations, with the intersection of Scott Road at 72nd Avenue listed as the site having the third most crashes in Delta (122 crashes).

That’s immediately followed, from four-to-seven on the crash list, with the Scott Road intersections at Nordel Way (111), the 58th Avenue and Highway 10 turning lane (98), 80th Avenue (86), and 96th Avenue (83).

Those crash sites are followed closely by the intersection of Scott Road and 84th Avenue, which is number 10 on the list with 72 crashes last year, followed by Scott Road at 64th Avenue, 12th on the list at 70 crashes, and the intersection of Scott Road at 88th Avenue, 13th on the list with 53 crashes.

The city has been working with Surrey on improving traffic safety along the busy corridor.

Delta Engineering Director Steven Lan told the Optimist that safety enhancements identified in a Scott Road safety study were incorporated into the R6 Rapidbus project and changes were implemented during the construction phase. Those included new centre medians, new crosswalks, traffic signal improvements and protected left turn lanes along the corridor.

And while the cities of Delta and Surrey have their own Vision Zero traffic safety improvement plans, both have also been working on coming up with a separate combined plan for Scott Road.

The plan would see traffic safety improvements between 64th and 96th avenues, with some projects already compete or ready to start.

ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. came out with a report in 2022 on the Scott Road corridor, saying both cities recognize the roadway is a high priority for safety improvements.

A Transportation Association of Canada Field Observation report was referenced for all the study intersections.

The section between 64th Avenue and 96th Avenues was identified as Delta’s most significant killed and seriously injured hot spot area, while it also includes five of Surrey’s top 50 Vision Zero intersections.

The report also goes on to note half of the 10 intersections (64th Avenue, 75A Avenue, 86th Avenue, 92nd Avenue and 96th Avenue) had higher percentages of collisions reported as a casualty (fatal or injury involved).

Rear-enders were the most predominant casualty collision type, followed by left turn collisions.

The report also noted driving without due care was the most dominant contributing factor, followed by failed to yield/stop, and the contributing factors were primarily resulted in rear-end collisions.

Such collision types and causes are common within urban corridors due to frequent stop-and-go activities between signalized intersections, heavy vehicles and crossing pedestrian volumes, traffic congestion, wide intersections and limited gaps for left-turn vehicles, as well as relatively high vehicle speed on a straight roadway.