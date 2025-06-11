Man caught at YVR with 17 kg of cannabis sentenced to jail

Photo: File photo. A man was caught at YVR with about 17 kilograms of cannabis. He was sentenced last week in Richmond Provincial Court.

A man caught in April at Vancouver International Airport with about 17 kilograms of cannabis was sentenced last week to 365 days in jail.

Hiu Kan Lee was caught, and subsequently arrested, with the cannabis at the airport April 26 while trying to board a flight to England, according to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of exporting and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 the same day he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Lee was in custody for 39 days before his sentencing, and received 59 days credit, leaving 306 days left to serve.