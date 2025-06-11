Police warn of 700-strong Hells Angels motorcycle procession in B.C.

Photo: CFSEU-BC. A Hells Angel vest was seized by police as they executed search warrants.

A large Hells Angels motorcycle procession will start in Coquitlam and end in Surrey on Thursday, the Surrey Police Service says.

Further, police said, there will be a significant number of motorcycle gang members in Surrey June 12-15.

The SPS released the information due to the possibility of traffic delays due to the procession.

The procession is expected to draw more than 700 motorcyclists beginning Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Coquitlam and ending at a banquet hall in the 12300 block of Patullo Place in Surrey.

Police said the event is likely to cause delays for motorists in parts of Surrey between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Intersections and traffic delays are expected northbound from Highway 1 on Highway 15, Highway 17 to Bridgeview Drive, Bridgeview Drive to King George Boulevard, and King George Boulevard to 120 Street.

“Police will be at many of the major intersections to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians who may find themselves in the area at the time,” police said.

SPS said it would have additional officers working through the weekend, with special attention paid to restaurants and bars throughout Surrey to prevent any gang-related incidents.

The motorcycle club has long been active on the West Coast.

In recent years, the province has seized Hells Angels clubhouses and ordered them forfeited and sold.

In January, an east Vancouver property ordered forfeited was listed for sale.

It was among three Hells Angels' clubhouses—in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo—that were ordered forfeited in February 2023 in what Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg called a major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime.