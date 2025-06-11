City of Burnaby, B.C., to apologize to Chinese Canadians for past discrimination

Photo: The Canadian Press A plane passes behind condo towers in the Metrotown area of Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A formal apology is being planned by the City of Burnaby, B.C., for its role in discrimination toward people of Chinese descent who lived and worked in the city between 1892 and 1947.

It has scheduled the event for Nov. 15, and will join the provincial and federal governments and two other B.C. cities — Vancouver and New Westminster — that have already apologized for discriminatory practices against the community.

A report by the Community Heritage Commission, which advises council on the city's heritage program, said discriminatory bylaws, trades licenses, and labour regulations were enacted against the Chinese population during that time.

Burnaby City Councillor Alison Gu, who is of Chinese descent and was elected in 2021, said she feels it is important for the city to take direct responsibility for its role in such historical discrimination. She noted that although she was raised in the city, she grew up unaware of that history.

"Those historic impacts have been carried on the shoulders of families across generations," she said.

"I think a formal apology brings to light their stories, the fact that we recognize what (the city) did was wrong, and make a meaningful commitment towards doing better and taking tangible actions to be able to redress those harms."

The city said in a news release Wednesday that the decision to issue a formal apology was made after a community consultation process that included surveys, dialogue sessions, focus groups and individual interviews.

The heritage commission's report says more than one-third of Burnaby's residents are of Chinese descent, ranging from new immigrants to fourth- or fifth-generation residents with deep roots in the community. The 2021 census puts the figure at 30 per cent.

Gu said the process leading up to the apology began more than five years ago, before she was elected.

The city said the findings "underscored the importance of the city acknowledging the hardships faced by early Chinese settlers and the lasting impact of historical discrimination."

Gu said it is important for local governments to take responsibility for actions, including bylaws that "directly targetted Chinese people in Burnaby."

That, she said, included unanimously endorsing a 1921 resolution calling on the provincial government to allow municipalities the right to prohibit Asian immigrants from buying or leasing land.

"That was direct advocacy (and) unanimously passed," she said.

"The city has a responsibility, not just as a level of government, but also that there were direct actions that the city of Burnaby took to further the harm of discrimination against Chinese citizens in Burnaby."

Then prime minister Stephen Harper formally apologized in the House of Commons in 2006 for policies including charging a head tax for Chinese to immigrate.

The B.C. government apologized in 2015 for 160 historically racist laws, regulations, and policies that were imposed by past provincial governments that discriminated against people of Chinese descent.

The City of New Westminster issued its formal apology in 2010 and the City of Vancouver said it was sorry in April 2018.

Burnaby's news release said that in addition to making its own formal apology, it is also committed to increasing the visibility of Chinese-Canadian history, facilitating cultural activities and reducing barriers for inclusion.

“While we cannot right the historic wrongs that were committed in Burnaby, this process has outlined a path toward ensuring Burnaby is a place that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone," Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said in the release issued Wednesday.