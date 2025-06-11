Vancouver short on hotel rooms, silent on safety costs for 2026 World Cup

Photo: The Canadian Press Police officers patrol outside B.C. Place Stadium before the opening night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One year out from the FIFA World Cup, questions remain about where soccer fans visiting Vancouver will stay and how much it will cost to keep the city safe.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim spoke to reporters at an event marking the one-year countdown to the tournament on Wednesday, saying the city began working on security plans even before it was confirmed to host seven 2026 World Cup games.

He says those plans were “augmented” after 11 people were killed when a man drove a car into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival in April.

The security costs have not been publicly released, but Sim says the city will "make the necessary investments to make sure that people are safe in the city of Vancouver" during the event. Spencer Chandra Herbert, B.C.'s minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, says the province will release a "full costing" later this month, updating how much it expects to spend on the World Cup.

Back in April 2024, B.C. organizers estimated the cost at between $483 million and $581 million for city and provincial services, as well as upgrades to B.C. Place Stadium.

About 350,000 people are expected to visit Vancouver during the World Cup, Chandra Herbert said at Wednesday’s event.

Questions have been raised about where they’ll stay, as a city report released in April noted there are just 13,000 rooms spread across 78 hotels within the municipality.

The report found that Vancouver lost about 550 hotel rooms between 2020 and 2022, in part because some older hotels were converted to housing for vulnerable people.

Tourists may need to get creative during the tournament, Chandra Herbert suggested.

“We're working with our hotel partners across the province," he said. "We think there's opportunity for people to stay further afield. We know Hullo and BC Ferries, we're looking at them as an opportunity for overflow, even all the way to Nanaimo. Of course, out in the (Fraser) Valley."

Chandra Herbert said some Vancouver residents may also look to rent out their homes during the World Cup.

Both the province and the City of Vancouver have regulations for short-term rentals, including rules on what types of homes can be used. In Vancouver, all operators must also have a business licence.

"It's a good problem to have," Chandra Herbert said. "A whole bunch of people want to come and be with us in B.C., and we can't wait to welcome them.”

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, with opening games in Mexico City and Guadalajara. Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian cities hosting matches, as part of the 16 host cities across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Vancouver will stage five opening-round games starting June 13, plus a round-of-32 and a round-of-16 match.