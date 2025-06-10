Everything you need to know about the VSO's free summer concert night at Sunset Beach

Photo: Photo courtesy Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation. The Symphony at Sunset returns to Sunset Beach in Vancouver on July 5, 2025, for a night of orchestral music on the waterfront.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) returns to one of the city's top beaches for an iconic sunset performance.

On Saturday, July 5, locals can experience live orchestral music at Sunset Beach at 8 p.m., featuring classical favourites to scores from blockbuster films including Harry Potter and Star Wars. The concerts will be by the full VSO under the direction of Otto Tausk for Symphony at Sunset.

The free event is one of the most popular waterfront gatherings, seeing hundreds of attendees annually.

What to keep in mind for the event

Picnickers can arrive early to set up, as the space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should bring low chairs to avoid blocking anyone's view. An accessible viewing area will be located on the south side of the event grounds.

Several food trucks will be on site and the Sunset Beach Concession stand will be open late.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation encourages attendees to walk, bike, or take transit to Symphony at Sunset.

The TransLink Trip Planner shows the most efficient way to and from Sunset Beach Park. A bike valet and bike racks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bicycles are not permitted on the turf.

Parking in the area is limited, so drivers should consider parking in Stanley Park and walking to the event site. They should arrive early and allow plenty of time to find parking, recommends the Park Board.

Road closures

Locals should anticipate several road closures ahead and during the event.



Thurlow Street, between Pacific and Beach, will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m.



Beach Avenue, between Thurlow and Jervis, will be open to local traffic only from 4 to 7 p.m.



Beach Avenue, between Thurlow and Jervis, will be closed from 7 to 11 p.m.



Bute Street, between Pacific and Beach, will be closed from 7 to 11 p.m.



Photo courtesy Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation

Symphony at Sunset

When: Saturday, July 5, from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Sunset Beach Park

Cost: Free