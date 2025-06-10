Iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk shares memories of Metro Vancouver skate venue

Photo: Photo via Tony Hawk/Instagram. Tony Hawk recently shared a photo of his membership card from the Richmond Skate Ranch from his 1988 trip to Metro Vancouver.

Like anyone, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk has some old boxes around his house filled with items from his past.

Recently, when searching through his stuff, he found an old membership card to one of Metro Vancouver's first skate venues.

In 1988, Hawk, who was 20 at the time, headed north from California with his friend and fellow professional skateboarder Ray Underhill.

Their destination? The Richmond Skate Ranch.

"Ray Underhill and I took a spontaneous trip there to skate their labyrinth of ramps and capture video for Ban This," recalls Hawk in an Instagram post.

The Richmond Skate Ranch was the first of its kind in B.C. Started by Kevin Harris, a Canadian skate legend in his own right, it was a converted warehouse with a series of ramps and halfpipe for different skill levels. The venue was located at 9140 Van Horne Way, near what's now Bridgeport Canada Line Station and the Nature's Path head offices.

While the Richmond Skate Park only lasted a few years from the late 1980s to the early 1990s it was influential in Vancouver's skate scene.

Along with a photo of his original membership card, Hawk shared a clip of him skating at the ranch.



