Six vehicles impounded by Richmond RCMP in span of two hours for speeding

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. A vehicle was caught going 182km/h on Highway 91 at Knight Street in Richmond B.C.

Richmond RCMP impounded six vehicles for excessive speeding, including one car with a child sitting in the front seat, in less than two hours on the weekend.

Officers with the Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit impounded all six vehicles in the early hours of Saturday, June 7 for going at least 50km/h over the speed limit.

The highest speed recorded was a vehicle going 182km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 91 at Knight Street.

One driver who was travelling 138km/h in an 80km/h zone had their eight-year-old son in the front seat.

The child had his seatbelt behind his back and was not in a booster seat, as required under the BC Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

Two of the six drivers stopped by the Richmond RCMP had had their vehicles impounded for speeding in the last two years.

"Drivers engaging in this type of behaviour are putting not only themselves but every road user at risk," said Const. Frank Tarape, spokesperson with the Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit.

"These speeds are a guaranteed life-altering or life-ending situation if a collision were to occur."